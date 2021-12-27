Patni new president of Tarun Kranti Manch

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

Pritam Patni was unanimously elected as the new president of Tarun Kranti Manch Guru Parivar Aurangabad for 2021 and 2023 in the elections held recently. Anuj Dagda, Sunil Sethi, Nilesh Pahade, Rishabh Kasliwal, Nilesh Gangwal and Jitendra Gangwal were elected as the working president. While Gaurav Kasliwal was elected as treasurer, Ankur Sahuji joint treasurer and Snehal Pahade, Sawan Chudiwal, Rahul Pandey, Pramod Pahade, Pawan Patni, Rohit Gangwal were elected as members. Speaking on the occasion, Patni said that through Guru Parivar, social, cultural blood donation camps, public welfare activities, Garba raas dandiya activities will be implemented.