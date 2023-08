Patrika of Panchkalyanak mahotsav released

Aurangabad: A Panchakalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav has been organised between February 16 to 24 by the Navgrah Shanti Jinalay Panchkalyanak Pratishthan and Maha mastakabhishek Mahotsav under the guidance of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev.

A Mahamastakabhishek sohala has also been organised between February 24 to March 7. The Patrika (invitation) of the programme was released at the Shri 1008, Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar on Friday. The patrika was also offered at various Jain temples. Committee president Sanjay Papdiwal, Mahavir Patni and others were present.