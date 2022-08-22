Pawar, Gadkari to be honoured with D Lit in convocation ceremony

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

NCP chief MP Sharad Pawar and union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be presented with Doctor of Literature (D Litt) in the convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to be held in October.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of the 64th foundation day of the university on Monday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the office of Governor and chancellor of the universities had accorded permission to the names of Sharad Pawar and Nitin Gadkari for the degree.

He said that there is a tradition of honouring prominent personalities with D Litt and Doctor of Science (D Sc). “The D Sc is generally given for extraordinary work in sciences. Our university honours dignitaries with D Litt only,” he said.

VC Dr Yeole said that Pawar and Gadkari would be honoured with the D Litt in the convocation ceremony to be held in October.

Decision taken in 2020

The university administration took the decision in 2020 and sent it to the office of the Governor (Raj Bhavan) for approval. There was a Covid outbreak across the State for two years, so, the approval was delayed. The Raj Bhavan has finally given the approval to their names. The Management Council also already approved the proposal. The Senate will approve it before the convocation ceremony.

Change in selection criteria

The vice-chancellor said that the selection criteria of dignitaries for the D Litt were changed. Earlier, the names of dignitaries were approved by the MC and Senate members and then, it is sent to the office of the chancellor.

“With the new criteria, the names of dignitaries are first approved by the chancellor's office and then university’s authorities and bodies,” he added.

D Litt not awarded posthumously

When he was asked about the recommendations of two other personalities names-Wamandada Kardak and Annabhau Sathe for the degree, VC Dr Yeole replied that the D Litt is not awarded posthumously.