Pawar is only Hero: Rohit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Sharad Pawar is not in trouble. Phule, Shahu and Ambedkarism in trouble due to BJP.

Pawar who takes the legacy of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkarism ahead is the only hero,” said Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA.

He was talking to this newspaper on Tuesday after attending a district-level NCP convention held at Rashtravadi Bhavan.

He was accompanied by Rohit Patil, the son of the late R R Patil.

Rohit Pawar said that they are not heroes, they are peons as there is only one hero, that is, Sharad Pawar.

When he was asked about confusion after the meeting of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, he said that he cannot comment on the meeting which should not be discussed so much as this was a family meeting.

Rohit Pawar said that the NCP chief decided to fight against communal forces. He said that new office-bearers of the party would be appointed soon. He said that he would support Rohit Patil for the post of State unit president of the NCP Youth Wing.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar arrived in the city this afternoon. He was given a rushing welcome at the airport. Pawar refused to talk to media persons at the hotel where he came from the airport. Opposition leader to the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve met Pawar in the hotel.