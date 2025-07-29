Pay your property tax through e-wallet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news as the

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced the facility to pay their property tax through e-wallet at their convenience anytime without standing in long queues of the window at respective zone offices. The citizens can pay their tax through Google Pay.

The joint efforts have been taken by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) under the leadership of G Sreekanth. The aim is to reduce waste of time through simplifying the tax payment process.

Steps to make payment

Open Google Pay on your mobile, visit the index reading Pay Bills or Bill payments. Later on, click on Municipal Tax/Services and select the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) from the list.

Enter your property tax ID Code or other necessary information. The details of your property tax will flash on your mobile screen. Check it and make the payment. After a successful payment process, the digital receipt will be generated.

The effort has been made under the Digital India movement that aims at encouraging the citizens to use advanced technology for imparting safe and secured services.