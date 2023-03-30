Peace maintained after rash of arsons in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the incident of arsons in the area near Ram Temple in Kiradpura in the wee hours on Thursday, the police gained complete control over the situation and maintained peace in the city. In the rash of arsons by some anti-social elements, 15 police vehicles and three private vehicles were reduced to ashes. Moreover, 16 policemen were injured due to the stone pelting by the mob. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station against around 400 to 500 people, said DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar.

Even after the untoward incident, there was no effect on the enthusiasm of the citizens, and Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the city.

According to the complaint lodged with Jinsi police station, some youths were decorating the road by erecting ‘Kaman’ in front of the Ram Mandir area at around 12 midnight, a bike coming from the direction of Azad Chowk was accidentally dashed by one of the youth. Then, a quarrel erupted between the two youths. The police present on the spot intervened and resolved the issue. After some time, people from both sides started shouting slogans, and stones were pelted.

On receiving the information Jinsi police station PI Ashok Bhandare, Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade and other officers rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the mob. However, the mob went wild and pelted the vehicles with stones.

As the situation became more worst, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and other senior officers went to the spot at around 1.30 am. The police force from all the stations in the city was called. Until then, the mob had set 15 police vehicles and three private vehicles on fire. The rioters also burnt CCTV cameras and Hi-Mast poles. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and then fired plastic bullet rounds. Still, the mob was not brought under control and hence, the officers fired 16 rounds on the mob. Three persons are said to be injured in it. An additional police force was called and the situation was brought under control at around 4 am.

Ram Navami celebrated peacefully

Devotees gathered at Ram Temple in Kiradpura since early morning on the occasion of Ram Navami and long queues of devotees were seen paying obeisance in the temple. Even after this incident, the police took every effort to maintain peace in every part of the city.

Cases registered under various sections

Based on the complaint lodged by PI Ashok Bhandare, a case was registered against around 400 to 500 persons with Jinsi police station under IPC sections 307, 353, 295, 332, 333, 143 to 151. Apart, sections under the Maharashtra Police Act for the destruction of public property were also included, said DCP Nandedkar. API Anil Magare is further investigating the case.

Police officers injured

In the attack of stones pelted by the miscreants, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PI Geeta Bagwadi, City Chowk API Sunil Karhale, ASI Yavar Pathan, Kutar, constables Syed Faheem, Isaq Dhande, Sham Pawar, Ankush Dandge, Deepal Hiwale, Sham Salve, Pramod Barhate, Ejaj Ahmed and Deepak Gawale were injured. In the attack, the leg of DCP Aparna Gitay was fractured and PI Bagwade was severely injured. Stones were thrown at DCP Nandedkar, but the head injuries were averted due to the helmet.

Tear gas, firing used to gain control

The police, in order to bring the situation under control initially made a lathi charge and later blew tear gas. Water was also sprayed on the agitated mob. As the situation was going worst, three officers fired 16 rounds, which three residents were injured.

Burnt vehicles cleared before dawn

The police with the help of Chhatrapati Samchajinagar Municipal Corporation cleared the 18 burnt vehicles from the spot before dawn. Similarly, stones from the road were cleared and the roads were washed with water. Hence, the devotees visiting the temple could see the signs of arsons in this area.

Tension prevailed in afternoon

Tension prevailed for some time at Rehmaniya Chowk on Thursday afternoon. The Ram devotees were going towards the Ram temple and at the same time, people were coming out of a mosque after the prayers. Both groups started shouting slogans. However, the police leap into action and did not allow both groups to confront each other and dispersed the crowd.