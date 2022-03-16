Pedestrian dashed by speeding container

Aurangabad, March 16:

A pedestrian worker died after a dash by a speeding container in front of Garware Company on Aurangabad - Ahmednagar Highway on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Laxman Jadhav (35, Bakwalnagar).

Police said, Jadhav was going to a bank on Wednesday at around 3 pm when a speeding container (MH21 BH 6616) going from Ahmednagar towards Aurangabad dashed him. Jadhav died on the spot as was crushed under the tyres of the container. The nearby residents immediately informed the Waluj MIDC police station. API Madansingh Ghunawat, PSI Sandeep Shinde and others rushed to the spot and the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The container driver fled from the scene after the accident. Jadhav is survived by his parents, wife and two children.