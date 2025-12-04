Pedestrian dies after speeding motorcycle hits him in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding motorcycle struck and killed a pedestrian near the Pandharpur Jama Masjid area, Waluj on Thursday morning.

Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against the rider, who fled the spot after the crash. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Hiwale (45), a resident of Ward No. 2 near the Reliance Tower. According to the complaint filed by his cousin-in-law, Shubham Kirtikar of Salampure nagar, the incident took place around 7.30 am. Hiwale was alking home through the Jama Masjid area when the motorcycle (MH-14-GB-1444) approached at high speed and hit him from behind. Police said the rider was driving recklessly and failed to notice the pedestrian.Hiwale suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the road. Locals immediately placed him in an autorickshaw and took him to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH). Doctors declared him dead at 8.15 am. Police have registered an offence against the motorcyclist and begun further investigation.