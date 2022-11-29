Pedestrian killed in collision

Aurangabad:

A person walking on the road was hit by a cement mixer truck killing him on the spot. The accident took place in front of Ambika Powder Coating Company in railway station MIDC around 7 pm on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Buddhavandan Kashinathrao Hiwrale (44, Kabirnagar, Osmanpura).

According to police, Buddhavandan Hiwrale has a grocery shop at Railway MIDC. On Monday evening, Hiwrale closed the shop and was heading towards home on foot. Meanwhile, he was hit by a truck. Hiwrale was seriously injured in the accident. The passerby admitted him to the government medical college where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered in the Vedantanagar police station.