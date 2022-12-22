People from distinct places to clean city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Thousands of people from various places in the state will come and clean the city on December 25. This cleanliness drive will be launched by Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Prathisthan. A couple of years back, Prathisthan organised a similar kind of drive in the city and the volunteers cleaned the entire city only in five hours.

On Sunday, the volunteers of the prathisthan from various places will enter the city early morning. Their groups have already been formed according to the localities. They will clean various roads and other places in the city. The campaign will inaugurate at Kranti Chowk at 7 am and will conclude at the Cantonment weekly market at 11 am.