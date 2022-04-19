People save Rs 10,061 crore in Jan-Dhan accounts

1.63 crore women have opened their Jan-Dhan account

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, April 19:

Despite facing the corona crisis, the common man in the State, especially women, has saved Rs 10,061 crore through Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dan Yojana. Compared to 2019-20, the amount in Jan-Dhan account has increased by Rs 2,575 crore in 2021-22. Aurangabad district meanwhile has more than 7.50 lakh accounts, according to the report of State Level Bankers Committee.

The Jan-Dhan scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2014, with the aim of enabling people who have been away from banking for years, especially women in rural areas, to get into the habit of saving through bank account, infuse financial literacy among the masses and to provide the benefits of insurance schemes and other government schemes directly into the bank accounts. In the last seven and a half years, 3.09 crore individuals in the State have opened Jan-Dhan accounts with zero rupees and have started receiving benefits through direct benefit transfer in the form of grants through Central or State government schemes. The highest amount is deposited in accounts in Thane, Pune, Washim, Nagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Solapur and Nashik districts.

At present, women have more Jan-Dhan accounts. In March 2020, there was Rs 7,464 crore in the 3.09 crore Jan-Dhan account of the State. Despite the corona, In March 2021, this amount reached Rs 10, 067 crores. According to a report by the bankers committee, the amount has now reached Rs 10,100 crore in the State.

1.63 crore accounts of women

Out of 3.09 crore bank accounts, there are 1.32 crore bank accounts belonging to men and 1.63 crore bank accounts to women. In all, 35 lakh accounts have zero balance. In all, 31.09 accounts have been opened in the last three years. Ten thousand per month and Rs 50,000 per year can be withdrawn. There is accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. Loan of Rs 5000 is provided to account holders after six months.

Status of Jan-Dhan accounts in three years

Year Accounts (in crore) Amount (in crore)

2019-20 2.70 7,464

2020-21 2.99 10,067.21

2021-22 3.09 10,091.58