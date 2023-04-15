Permanent break in the recruitment of 123 doctors in GMCH

Interviews held for house officer, but appointment postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MBBS, students who complete their internships are appointed as House Officer (HO) for six months at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Such 123 such posts are filled every six months.

Interviews were held for the same a few days ago. But this selection process has been postponed. With the availability of posts of Senior Resident doctors (SR), the recruitment of 'HO' is now expected to take a permanent break.

GMCH has been filling up 123 posts of HO every six months i.e. September to March and March to September for the last many years. These posts are important for patient care. After the resident doctor goes on strike, the patient care is maintained with the help of HO.

Over 75 posts of senior resident doctors were sanctioned in January. Therefore, the total number of 'SR' in the GMCH became 111. But with the increase in these posts, there are now moves to stop filling the posts of HO. Therefore, it is predicted that the post of the HO will be abolished.

Temporary adjournment

Interviews were held to fill 123 posts of HO. But it has been temporarily suspended. At present, no HO is working in the GMCH, said dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.