Permission granted to Nathshashti festival at Paithan

Collector: Warkaris in Dindi need to be vaccinated

Aurangabad, March 20:

A large number of devotees come from many parts of the state for the Nathshasthi celebrations at Paithan. About 600 dindis arrive in Paithan. Hence all the Dindi chiefs must get vaccinated along with the members before entering Paithan, said district collector Sunil Chavan in a meeting held on Sunday evening. The festival is taking place after 2 years and permission has been given on the assumption of 1 lakh devotees.

A meeting of the district disaster management authority was held at the district collector office. Chavan said that vaccination teams will be appointed at four places in Paithan from March 20 to 25. The health department should set up a system where 20 vaccinators can vaccinate at the same time. Arrangements should also be made for 10 more vaccinators. Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal, Sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, Tehsildar DB Nilawad, Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul and others were present.