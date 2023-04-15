Person dies while undergoing treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Subhash Pandurang Rodge (Gangakhed), who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to injuries sustained in a two-wheeler accident on the Gangakhed to Mahagaon road in Parbhani district, died on April 14.

According to police, Rodge was injured when he fell while traveling on a motorcycle on April 7. He was admitted to a hospital in Nanded. From there he was shifted to the trauma care unit of GMCH. He died on Friday evening during treatment. The incident has been registered in the Gangakhed police station.