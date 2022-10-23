Perspective of looking at Ayurveda will change

Dhanvantari Poojan by NIMA, Ayurveda Vyaspeeth

Aurangabad:

Ancient Ayurved has fallen behind despite being the best. There is a need to find an ayurvedic medicine that overcomes the incurable diseases. Only then will the attitude towards Ayurved change, said senior physician Dr Purushottam Darakh.

He was speaking on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti at a programme organized by National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) and Ayurveda Vyaspeeth at Mahsul Prabodhini auditorium on Sunday. Administrator of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha Dr Shrikant Deshmukh was present as the chief guest. Dr Santosh Nevpurkar, head of Deogiri division of Ayurveda Vyaspeeth Dr Anand Katti, president of NIMA women's forum Dr Padma Toshniwal, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, IMA president Sachin Fadnis, homeopathy association president Dr Prakash Zambad, chairman of NIMA Dr Girish Daga and others were present.

Can live disease-free life

Dr Srikant Deshmukh said, If you follow the routine according to Ayurved, you can live a disease-free life. This generation should take Ayurved to the next generation.

40-bed Ayush hospital to be built

Dr Sudhakar Shelke said, Aurangabad will have a 40-bed AYUSH hospital and the process will be completed in two months. The Centre did a great deal for Ayurved; But there is no work in the State. Attempts must be made to fight for Ayurved.