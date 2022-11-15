Petition against fake sports player certificates for govt jobs

Aurangabad Bench : Notice to MPSC, sports commissioner along with principal secretary of school education and general administration department

Aurangabad:

In pursuance of a petition filed against those who got jobs from the 5 percent quota of sports players on the basis of fake certificates, Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered to issue notices to the principal secretaries of the state school education, general administration departments, MPSC, sports and youth services department commissioners. The next hearing on this petition will be held on December 12.

Petitioners Ganesh Landge and other petitioners are athletes who have participated in various sports competitions at the state and national levels and have won medals in these competitions. They recently appeared in the Non-Gazetted officer Group-B examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in 2020 and 2021 from the 5 percent quota of sportsmen, but many candidates who appeared in this exam along with him submitted fake sports certificates. As a result, the petitioners have requested the commissioner of sports and youth services department to take appropriate action so that the eligible players are not left out.

The petitioners also requested that the result of non-gazetted officer Group-B examination held in 2020 and 2021 by MPSC should not be declared, appoint a special investigation team of secretarial level officials to inspect fake certificates and submit a report and a case be filed against the government officials, sports associations who issue fake certificates and holders.