Petition regarding suspicious death of a youth

Aurangabad, June 15:

Justice Sarang V Kotwal and Justice Bharat P Deshpande of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court have ordered to issue notices to the State home secretary, special inspector general of police, Nanded zone and Hingoli superintendent of police in a case involving suspicious death of a 26-year-old youth from Hingoli.

A criminal petition has been filed in the bench by Pathan Ismail Khan, a resident of Mastan Shahnagar in Hingoli, through adv Saeed S Sheikh. According to the petition, his married son Irfan Khan was taken to a party on September 30, 2021 in the afternoon by Bharat Shankar Yadav, Rohit Raju Yadav, Somnath Ashok Chandanshiv and Vitthal Vishnu Chandanshiv living in the same area. Irfan never returned home. Therefore, on October 1, 2021, Pathan lodged a complaint at the concerned police station. On October 2, Irfan's half-naked body was found in Kayadhu river basin in Sodegaon, Salegaon area, 20 km from Hingoli. The body was half burnt and had several wounds.

Follow up with the police

Ismail Khan repeatedly lodged written and verbal complaints with the police requesting them to file charges against the four. However, under political pressure, the police tried to suppress the case. So he filed a petition. The next hearing will be held on July 11. Assistant public prosecutor SD Ghayal is representing the government.