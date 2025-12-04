Petitioner allowed to take law course exam in ‘Marathi’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegaonkar, on Thursday granted permission to the petitioner Maheshwar Viresh Gavhane, a student, to take the first semester examination of LL.B to be held in December 2025 within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), in the Marathi language.’

During the hearing, adv. Sambhaji Tope submitted the circular of Bamu and the rules of the Bar Council of India (BCI). The bench disposed of Gavhane's petition, considering the circular of the university and rules of BCI that allowed answers to be written in Marathi in the examination, as the medium of instruction is English, but answers can be written in Marathi.

Box

What was the petition?

As per the petition, Maheshwar Gavhane hails from Murum in Dharashiv. He took admission in Dr Bapuji Salunkhe Law College, Dharashiv on August 13, 2025 for LLB-first year.

He submitted an application to the principal of the college seeking permission to study and appear for examinations in Marathi.

The principal sent the application to the university. However, the university did not take any action or reply. Therefore, Maheshwar submitted another application to the principal on October 9, 2025 and sent copies of it to the registrar and controller of examinations of BAMU. But, no one took notice of it.

So, he filed a petition requesting permission to give answers in Marathi and has presented his own side, citing that the university is inconsistent with the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

Box

Rules of BCI & circular of ‘BAMU’

During the hearing, adv. Tope presented the circular dated October 10, 2022 of BAMU.

In the circular, it is mentioned that permission was given in the meeting of the Academic Council of 2022, to write answers in English or Marathi for all subjects of the curriculum, excluding the subject ‘Language’, as per the wish of the student, including the Faculty of Science and Technology. Adv Tope presented a copy of the circular and rules of the BCI.