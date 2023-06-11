Petrol, diesel will be outdated in next five years: Gadkari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Petrol and diesel will be outdated in the next five year as the use of electric vehicles, ethanol, CNG and other fuels will increase. Impetus is given on the production of CNG and Ethanol in the country”, opined union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and actor Sayaji Shinde’s organisation Devrai replanted 51 trees on Paithan - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway as 51 trees were cut during the road widening. Gadkari on Sunday inspected these trees and addressed the people in Paithan. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, actor Sayaji Shinde, BJP state women’s vice president Rekha Kulkarni, former city president Suraj Lolge, Dr Sunil Shinde and others were present on the dais.

Gadkari said, this is the first experiment of replanting the trees. NHAI planted 3.5 crore saplings in the country, including 61,000 replanting of trees. The Paithan - Pandharpur road will be completed by Diwali. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune e-way will be sanctioned soon. A notification will be issued about the speed of vehicles on the highways, he said.

Farmers should cultivate bamboos. Around 200 tons bamboos can be produced in one acre land. It can also be used as an alternative of charcoal due to which, cheaper electricity can be produced, Gadkari said.