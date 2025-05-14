Petrol pump looted after ₹30 fuel dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor dispute over Rs 30 worth of petrol escalated into a violent robbery late Monday night, as a gang of 7–8 armed men looted Rs 1.37 lakh from a petrol pump at Zhalta Square.

The attackers, some armed with a machete(koyta), brutally assaulted the staff before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred around 11.15 pm on may 12 at Shivdatt Petrol Pump in Zhalta Shivar. Bhure Khan Pathan (32), a long-time employee of the pump, was on night duty with colleagues Balu Khadke, Machhindra Mhaskhe, and Kishor Ghughe. According to police, three men arrived on a two-wheeler and filled petrol worth Rs 30. Dissatisfied with the fuel quantity, they began arguing with the staff. The confrontation quickly turned physical, with one of them grabbing Pathan by the collar and attacking him. When other staff tried to intervene, they too were punched and kicked.

Gang reinforcements arrive, money looted

Soon after the scuffle, the trio summoned reinforcements. Within minutes, a group of 7–8 men stormed the pump, armed with weapons. They assaulted the staff, issued death threats, and forcibly snatched Res 1.37 lakh the day's earnings from fuel sales.

Machete(Koyta) drawn, staff flee for safety

As one of the attackers pulled out a machete, the employees fled into nearby fields to save themselves. The gang then escaped under the cover of darkness. The shocking nature of the incident has sent tremors through the local business community in the Zhalta Phata area.

Chikalthana Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace the culprits.

(P/C - CCTV grab showing the suspects at the petrol pump)