PF announced drive for permanently closed establishments

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

A recent survey by the EPFO revealed that Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) was not filed by nearly 10,000 establishments under Provident Fund (PF) zonal office Aurangabad during the previous year. Many establishments only register on the PF website, but are not enforcing the law due to closure of the organization.

Establishments covered under the Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 are required to comply with the applicable provisions under the Act till their permanent closure. The regional PF office Aurangabad has taken the initiative to help the permanently closed establishments to easily update the record of 'permanent closure' and for this Mukteshwar Vyas (9822827699) has been appointed as nodal officer. The concerned establishments should give the notice of permanent closure on their letterhead along with the document to the office.

Documents to be submitted are electricity connection closure certificate, bank account closure certificate, industry license and license cancellation certificate. Jagdish Tambe, zonal PF commissioner-1 has appealed to the owners of permanently closed establishments to register their response immediately as the drive is being implemented between September 15 to September 30. He has also requested the establishment owners and workers to cooperate in the implementation of the law by responding immediately to the above schemes.