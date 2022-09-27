PFI,SDPI activists arrested in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Acting on the information provided by Intelligence Bureau (IB), the city police in an combing operation arrested 14 persons of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the city in the wee hours on Tuesday.

After interrogating all the arrested persons by the IB officers, prohibitory action was taken under section 107 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on 10 persons and were released after taking a PR-Bond from them. Similarly, action was taken under section 151 (3)against four persons and have been detained for 10 days in Harsul prison.

The Jinsi police took prohibitory action against four persons including Mohammad Saber Abdul Khaled (35, Sanjaynagar), Munir Ahmed Salil Ahmed (34, Mujeeb Colony, Roshan Gate), Shafiullah Khan Afrullah Khan (31, Rehmaniya Colony) and Mohammad Mohsin Mohammad Isaq (34, Kiradpura).

These four were produced before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) S P Bedarkar. Public prosecutor Amer Qazi said the the arrested four persons had staged demonstrations after the arrest of PFI activists and shouted slogans against union government and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS). The agitation was done with the intention to arouse riots in the city. Hence, prohibitory action should be taken against them and they should be detained for 15 days. On behalf of the accused, Adv Khizar Patel objected to it.

After hearing both the sides, the court ordered to detain these four persons in Harsul prison till October 6.

10 released after signing bond

The remaining 10 persons including Malik Zabi-ur-Rehman Mohd Idris (Harsul), Attur Rehman Abbas Patel, Syed Kalim Kamalbhai Chote, Syed Mohd Imran Maydu Shah, Mohd Zuber Mohd Sadiq alias Zuber Pahelwan, Samad Aslam Shaikh, Aslam Hasan Shaikh, Syed Fayyaz Syed Razioddin, Mohd Moshsin Nadvi and Sameer Shaikh Patel were released after taking a PR-bond from them. Prohibitory action was taken against them under section IPC 107 by the ACP.