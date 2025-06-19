PG admissions may be affected due to delay in UG result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admissions of postgraduate courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) may be affected due to delays in the declarations of the undergraduate courses.

It may be noted that the PG admission process started for the 45 departments of the campus. The last date of applying for the admissions online through the ‘e-Samarth portal’ is June 30. After the registration, the data of the registered candidates will be handed over to departments on July 1.

The candidates will have to submit the documents with the departments concerned up to July 5. The scrutiny of documents will be completed on July 14. The general merit lists will be announced on July 17. A period of 2 days will be given to submit objections if any grievance about the list.

The final merit list will be announced on July 21 while the selection list will be displayed on July 22. With this, the selected students will have to confirm their admission with their respective departments between July 23 and 25.

However, the declaration of UG course results may be delayed a bit when this schedule of admissions is announced. This is affecting the registration for the PG courses. The officers from the examination department said that the results of the UG courses would be declared before the end of June.