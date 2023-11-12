PG exams to commence on Dec 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The postgraduate courses examinations to be conducted by the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will commence on December 19.

The university announced the schedule of various undergraduate and postgraduate traditional professional courses' winter session examinations recently.

As per the schedule the students of PG courses, both old and new pattern, will take their first paper on December 19 while their practicals will be conducted after the theory examinations.

UG old & new pattern exams schedule

The students of all the UG courses (old pattern) including, BA, B Com and B Sc will appear for the first paper on November 21. Their theory examination was already held last month. The examinations of UG courses with the new pattern (2022) will commence on December 1.

Schedule of other courses exams

The commencement date of other courses examinations is as follows;

--All education (B Ed and M Ed) and physical education (B P Ed and M P Ed) courses on November 21

--All Law course examinations with old and new patterns (November 29)

--All Pharmacy courses examination with old and new patterns (December 27)

--All Engineering courses ( B Tech) examination with old and new pattern (November 29).

Hall tickets issued

The university has made available the hall tickets for some of the course examinations which will commence on November 21.