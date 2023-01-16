PG & professional degree courses exams beginning today

Aurangabad: The examinations of postgraduate and professional courses will commence within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 17.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that 9,000 candidates of M A, M Sc, M Com, Engineering and Pharmacy degree courses would appear for the examination at 125 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

Dr Ganesh Manza said that joint centre chiefs (JCCs) were appointed for all the centres where examinations will be conducted in two sessions.

The first session will be from 10 am 1 pm while the second will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. He said that 10 flying squads were also appointed to put a check on malpractice. Dr Manza said that the hall tickets of students were sent online through their login.

Box

Students upset over delay in hall ticket

The examinations will begin at 10 am on Tuesday. The students of some colleges were upset as they did not get their hall tickets until Monday evening. The colleges were closed at 6 pm and now these students will be given hall tickets on Tuesday morning only.