Ph D conferred on Ambika Dutta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ambika Dutta (Gupta) in Sociology. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Identity Crisis-Women Empowerment in Question (Based on Aurangabad City)’ under the guidance of Dr Smita Awachar, research guide and former professor at Sociology Deparmtent of Bamu.