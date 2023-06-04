Ph D conferred on Barrawaz Aateka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a Ph D degree on Barrawaz Aateka Yahya in Pharmacy. She has submitted her thesis entitled “Design and Development of Novel Nano Drug Delivery System" under the guidance of Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir, Associate Professor at Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP). She has also won the gold medal in Avishkar 2023 organised by Bamu under Medicine and Pharmacy category. Aateka is an Assistant professor at YBCCP.

