Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2022 07:50 PM2022-01-29T19:50:01+5:302022-01-29T19:50:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Jan 29: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Krishna Avinash Kende in Mass Communication and ...

Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende | Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende

Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende

Next

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Krishna Avinash Kende in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Vrutavahinyancha Samajavar Honara Parinam: Marathi Vrutavahinyancha Vishesh Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Rekha Shelke, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, MGM University. Krishna Kende works as an electronics media journalist.

Open in app
Tags :AurangabadPhBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityFaculty of Social SciencesKrishna kendeMGM University