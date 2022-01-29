Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende
Aurangabad, Jan 29:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Krishna Avinash Kende in Mass Communication and Journalism.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Vrutavahinyancha Samajavar Honara Parinam: Marathi Vrutavahinyancha Vishesh Abhyas' under the guidance of Dr Rekha Shelke, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, MGM University. Krishna Kende works as an electronics media journalist.