Ph D conferred on Krishna Kende

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Krishna Avinash Kende in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Vrutavahinyancha Samajavar Honara Parinam: Marathi Vrutavahinyancha Vishesh Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Rekha Shelke, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, MGM University. Krishna Kende works as an electronics media journalist.