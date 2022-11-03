Ph D conferred on Lakshman in Computer Sci & Engg

Ph D conferred on Lakshman in Computer Sci & Engg

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Identification of Malignant Regions Using Infrared Image Processing’ under the guidance of Ranjan Maheshwari and Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Bamu.

