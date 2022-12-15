Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2022 08:35 PM 2022-12-15T20:35:02+5:30 2022-12-15T20:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad: MGM Institute of Health Sciences has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Guddetwar in Medical Biochemistry.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Assessment of Various Markers of Endothelial Dysfunction in Coronary Artery Disease' under the guidance of Dr Z G Badade, Dr Dhananjay Bhale and Dr S H Talib. Dr Guddetwar works at MGM Medical College.