Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2022 08:35 PM 2022-12-15T20:35:02+5:30 2022-12-15T20:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad: MGM Institute of Health Sciences has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Guddetwar in Medical Biochemistry. He submitted his ...

Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar | Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar

Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar

Next

Aurangabad: MGM Institute of Health Sciences has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Guddetwar in Medical Biochemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Assessment of Various Markers of Endothelial Dysfunction in Coronary Artery Disease’ under the guidance of Dr Z G Badade, Dr Dhananjay Bhale and Dr S H Talib. Dr Guddetwar works at MGM Medical College.

Open in app
Tags : MGM Institute of Health Sciences MGM Institute of Health Sciences Mgm medical college Aurangabad Ph Power of hydrogen Aurangabad aurangabad