Ph D conferred on Sanjay Guddetwar

Aurangabad: MGM Institute of Health Sciences has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Guddetwar in Medical Biochemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Assessment of Various Markers of Endothelial Dysfunction in Coronary Artery Disease’ under the guidance of Dr Z G Badade, Dr Dhananjay Bhale and Dr S H Talib. Dr Guddetwar works at MGM Medical College.