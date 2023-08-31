Ph D conferred on Sanjay Shinde
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2023 09:05 PM 2023-08-31T21:05:32+5:30 2023-08-31T21:05:32+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Shinde in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Shinde who is also a public relations officer at the university submitted his thesis titled 'Rajkiya Janasamparkat Sanketsthalancha Wapar: Maharashtratil Pramukh Rajkiya Pakshanchya Sandarbhat Abhyas' under the guidance of Dr V L Dharurkar, research guide and former head of the department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.