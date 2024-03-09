Ph D conferred on Shamsan Ali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Shamsan Ali Qussim Ali in Physics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Interaction of DNA on 2D Nanomaterial's For Biosensing Applications’ under the guidance of Dr Baliram Lone, the research guide from the Department of Physics, V P College, Vaijapur.