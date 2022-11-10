Ph D conferred on Sonali in Tourism Admin

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Sonali Tirath Gaikwad in Tourism Administration.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Impact of Tourist Perception and Satisfaction on Destination Loyalty: A Case Study of Maharashtra State with Special Reference to Heritage Sites’ under the guidance of Dr Rajesh Ragade, research guide and director of the Department of Tourism Administration, Bamu.