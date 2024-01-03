Pharmacy, Law & PG courses exams postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has postponed the examinations of Pharmacy, Law and some Postgraduate courses.

It may be noted that the university announced the schedule of the winter session from November to December for different undergraduate and postgraduate course examinations.

Many UG and PG course examinations began after Diwali while students of Pharmacy, Law and some PG courses were to appear for the winter session examination in the first week of January.

The examinations of Pharmacy (both B and M Pharmacy), MBA, MSW and some PG courses (MA, M Sc were to commence on January 5, but, were postponed because of the two-day ‘Avishkar Festival’ to be hosted on January 5 and 6.

The Law (B A-LLB) examinations which were to commence on January 1 were also deferred because of examinations Water Conservation Department of the State Government.

The Department also announced the revised date of each course. The students of these courses will take their papers between January 9 and 22.

The university appealed to the students, teachers and centre chiefs to take note of changes in the examination schedule of the courses.