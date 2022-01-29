Ph.D conferred on Iftequar Ahmed

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a Ph D degree in Pharmacy subject on Syed Iftequar Ahmed, recently.

He has submitted his thesis titled 'Formation and Evaluation of Floating Dosage Form of an Anti-Hypertensive Agent" under the guidance of a research guide of Professor at YB Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP), Dr Zahid Zaheer. Presently, Iftequar is working as an assistant professor (in YBCCP).