Ph.D conferred on Iftequar Ahmed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2022 06:35 PM2022-01-29T18:35:02+5:302022-01-29T18:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 29:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a Ph D degree in Pharmacy subject on Syed Iftequar Ahmed, recently.
He has submitted his thesis titled 'Formation and Evaluation of Floating Dosage Form of an Anti-Hypertensive Agent" under the guidance of a research guide of Professor at YB Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP), Dr Zahid Zaheer. Presently, Iftequar is working as an assistant professor (in YBCCP).