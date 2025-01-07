Phones, laptops & smart watches worth Rs 9 L stolen from company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station on Tuesday for the theft of various items worth Rs 9.10 lakh from a company in the industrial area recently.

The theft came to the notice of the company management recently. The company accepts orders from customers and supplies the items as per their demands.

Laptops, expensive mobile phones, headphones, smart watches, shoes and clothes arrived at the company's office in large numbers due to the large number of orders received between October 1 and November 5 in view of Diwali festival.

Meanwhile, the company received complaints some customers that they did not receive the delivery of the items. So, the company checked the records of items received for customers and items delivered to customers and also the CCTV footage.,

It was noticed that thieves had stolen expensive mobile phones, headphones, smart watches, laptops, shoes and clothes, worth about Rs 9.10 lakh from the office between October 1 and November 5. A case was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station on the complaint of company officer A B Sasane.