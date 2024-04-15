Photo Exhibition at Devgiri Fort

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Like every year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), has geared up to organise various programmes to celebrate World Heritage Week on April 18.

Under the guidance of the Superintending Archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat and the Assistant Archaeologist Prashant Sonone, the circle office is making preparations. The major highlight is the photo exhibition for tourists at Devgiri Fort in Daulatabad.

Dr Bhagat said, “ The circle will be displaying photographs of all 75 protected monuments situated in our jurisdiction. There will be multiple photographs exploring different angles of the world heritage sites Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The exhibition aims at sensitising the significance of our rich heritage sites (of diverse culture) including the two world heritage sites to the tourists and visitors and also develop a sense of pride amongst them.”

According to ASI sources, entry at all the six ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle including Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara, and Aurangabad Caves will be free to all on April 18 to commemorate the World Heritage Day.