Physical Mun in Stepping Stones High School

Aurangabad, March 23:

Someone once said, where diplomacy ends, war begins. And this is so apt for today’s world, as we now need ceasefires and peace talk more than ever.

The Stepping Stones students took one step closer on deliberating on world peace and diplomacy for all, with The Vicis Mun. VMUN provided students with a platform to become problem solvers, sharpen their acumen, build their personality and leadership skills, and most importantly, a platform to enjoy and have a great time.

More than 200 students participated exuberantly, excitement and thrill filled up the atmosphere. From some engaging preps by the Organising Committee, great implementation by the Executive Board and an exhilarating performance by the delegates, everyone learnt and enjoyed!

The conference lasted for two days which included distinct committees like UNGA, WHO, UNHRC and SOCHUM. Their agendas comprised the latest issues faced throughout the globe which not only helped students update their awareness on some global issues but also helped them boast their public speaking skills and enhance their personality. The conference ended with delegates coming up with the best possible solution for every world conflict, presentably written down in the Draft Resolution.

The students thanked the Management and Principal for giving them a platform to express their ideas.