PI Khillare passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 11, 2022 05:40 PM2022-06-11T17:40:02+5:302022-06-11T17:40:02+5:30

Aurangabad, June 11: The police inspector in Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Sanjay Narayan Khillare (Sudhakarnagar, Satara Parisar) died of ...

PI Khillare passes away | PI Khillare passes away

PI Khillare passes away

Next

Aurangabad, June 11:

The police inspector in Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Sanjay Narayan Khillare (Sudhakarnagar, Satara Parisar) died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 58.

The last rites were performed on him at Itkheda crematorium last night. The police force fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect.

He leaves behind a family comprising a mother, two sons and a brother. He was the elder brother of NCP state general secretary (Department of Social Justice) Ravibhau Khillare.

Open in app
Tags :Sanjay Narayan KhillareSanjay Narayan KhillarencpCriminal Investigation DepartmentCrime branch-crime investigation departmentCriminal investigation department - crime branchCriminal investigation departmentsState crime investigation departmentCrime branch-criminal investigation departmentDepartment Of Social Justice