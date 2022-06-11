PI Khillare passes away

Aurangabad, June 11:

The police inspector in Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Sanjay Narayan Khillare (Sudhakarnagar, Satara Parisar) died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 58.

The last rites were performed on him at Itkheda crematorium last night. The police force fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect.

He leaves behind a family comprising a mother, two sons and a brother. He was the elder brother of NCP state general secretary (Department of Social Justice) Ravibhau Khillare.