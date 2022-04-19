Pinks N Blues arrange water games
Aurangabad, April 18: Pinks N Blues preschool, Satara arranged water games like coin in the bucket, water splash, collect ...
Pinks N Blues preschool, Satara arranged water games like coin in the bucket, water splash, collect the balls from water and many more, for students recently. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga said children were very much excited to play in water and water games. Parents were surprised to see their kids excitement for school.