Pipe sets stocked in Farshi Maidan burnt to ashes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the water pipe sets worth lakhs of rupees, stocked temporarily at Farshi Maidan, in M-2, got burnt on Thursday evening. The contractor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has kept the pipelines to replace the old pipe and sets and improve the water supply system in the vicinity. Prima facie it reveals that the alcohol addicts would have done the act mischievously.

It is learnt that the contractor has temporarily kept the stock of 17 pipe sets of lengthy pipes at the open space and was about to relocate at the prescribed location where the pipelines had to be laid down, soon. On Thursday, at around 5.30 pm, the pipe sets suddenly caught fire. The local residents attempted to save the pipe rolls by trying to push them away from the fire flames, but it was in vain as they were heavy in weight.

Acting upon the information, the incharge of Fire Brigade Station (Cidco) Shrikrishna Holambe, Mennath Jadhav, Babasaheb Tathe and Nitin Khot rushed to the spot and doused the fire with the help of one fire tender.

“ Seven sets out of 17 had burnt into ashes, while the remaining 10 sets were also damaged to an extent,” said the fire brigade sources.