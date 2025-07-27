Pipelines burst at 3 places; yet water supply is smooth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If a water pipeline bursts, the city's water supply is disrupted. Both the 700 mm and 900 mm water pipelines burst at Dhorkin, Pharola and Chitegaon on Saturday night.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's water supply department started repairing the pipelines without disrupting the city's supply. The work of bringing water to the city through the bypass method has started. The officers from the water supply department said the city would not feel much impact because of this while some areas may get water supply at low pressure.

The 700 mm water pipeline burst near Pharola Water Purification Centre and Dhorkin Water Purification Centre on Saturday night.

The repair work was also undertaken in Chitegaon due to a leakage. Two pipes of 900 mm diameter were damaged here. The CSMC started repair work on a war footing. Executive Engineer Kiran Dhande, Deputy Engineer B B Baviskar, Junior Engineer Suhas Lohade, Ashish Vani and workers undertook the repair work of both the lines.

The work at Chitegaon and Dhorkin would be completed by Monday afternoon. The work at Pharola was completed. The work of bringing water through bypass method is in progress.

Box

3-day for connecting new water purification centre

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) sought a three-day duration to connect the 900 mm pipeline to the new 26 MLD capacity water purification plant at Pharola. The work of connecting the pipeline has started and will be completed in the next three days. This work will not have any impact on the water supply of the city. Dhande said that work is underway to bring water to the city through both the 700 and 1200 mm main water pipelines that quench the thirst of the city.