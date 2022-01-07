Pit line sanctioned at Chikalthana till six days before announcement at Jalna

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve on January 2 announced that the railway pit line will be established at Jalna. However, the pit line was sanctioned at Chikalthana till December 28, and it was mentioned by railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav in a letter to MP Fauziya Khan issued on the same day. However, the proposed pit line at Chikalthana was shifted to Jalna in just six days. Vaishnav mentioned in the letter, that presently there is no need for the pit lines at Aurangabad and Latur as the maintenance and repairing facility of the railway bogies are available at Nanded and Purna. Still, considering the need in the future, a pit line has been sanctioned at Chikalthana, 10 kms away from Aurangabad, Vaishnav mentioned in the letter. Later, Khan tweeted about this letter on January 7.

The pit line was awaited in Aurangabad for the past several years. The railway administration had started a work of preparing the DPR for the pit line at Chikalthana. However, Danve on January 2 announced that the pit line will be established at Jalna. The pit line proposal was changed in just six days, Khan claimed.