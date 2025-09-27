Piyush Jethe wins gold at Inter-Collegiate shooting competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Piyush Jethe (21, 4th-year BA LLB student), won the gold medal in the 10 Meter Air Pistol event at the Inter-Collegiate Rifle & Pistol Shooting Competition 2025.

The competition was organized by SBES College of Science, under Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, and held at the Ajanta Rifle & Pistol Shooting Club on 25th September 2025. Piyush scored 376 points out of 400, securing the top spot. He was congratulated by Dr. Balasaheb Pawar, Chairman of Shiva Trust (Late MLC Vasantrao Kale Law College), and Principal Mrs. Trupti Waghmare. Prize distribution was conducted by Dr. Shivaji Suryvanshi (Director, PES College of Physical Education), Dr. Sachin Deshmukh (Sports Director, BAMU), and Shree Hemant More (Aurangabad Rifle & Pistol Association).