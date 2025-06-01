Plot being hatched to end educational facilities of deprived classes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A plot is being hatched to deprive Dalits, tribals and OBCs of education in this country. Identify the cunning plot to end their education and deprive them of jobs and reservations by implementing Manuwad,” said Naveen Kumar, a Delhi-based journalist.

He was speaking on “Periyar Ka Dar Kise Aur Kyon?' in the Babasaheb-Periyar Lecture Series organised at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Saturday.

Senior journalist Sanjeev Chandan from Patna also expressed his views. Ambedkarite thinker Dr Prakash Sirsat presided over the function. Suryakanta Gade, the wife of Gangadhar Gade, was also seated on the dais. Principal Sunil Wakekar delivered the introductory speech. Naveen Kumar criticised the ideology and practices of certain groups, particularly those advocating for a hierarchical and caste-based society.

Sanjeev Chandan said, “Currently, a narrative of falsehood against the truth, unconstitutional against constitutional is being spread on a large scale. The power to choose the right one between these two lies in the thoughts of Phule, Ambedkar and Periyar.”