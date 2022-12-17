PM Modi, CM Shinde, Sharad Pawar invited for Massia’s Maha Expo

Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narayan Rane, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar have been invited for the inauguration of the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

Construction of the stalls for the expo has started on about 25 acres of land in Auric Shendra DMIC. There will be around 600 stalls. On the one hand, the work of stall construction started in full swing, on the other hand, a delegation of Massia recently visited Delhi to invite PM Modi and other union ministers for the Maha Expo. Giving more information, Massia president Kiran Jagtap said that the PM has been invited for the Maha expo. His office has also given a nod. But the date has not been fixed yet. CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis have been invited for the inauguration ceremony while union transport minister Gadkari and NCP president Pawar have also been invited for the closing ceremony. State industries minister Uday Samant has been invited as special guest for the closing ceremony. Invitation has been given to the union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and union commerce minister Piyush Goyal through minister Dr Bhagwat Karad.

In Delhi for three days

We were in Delhi for three days to invite the union ministers. We have got a positive nod from the offices of these ministers. Pawar has accepted the invitation for the conclusion ceremony, said Jagtap.