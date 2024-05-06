Podar students shine in X Std result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Podar International School (PIS) achieved a 100 per cent pass result in the ICSE 10th standard result on Monday.

Rujula Vinay Chapalgaonkar has topped the school with 97.60 pc marks while Ishan Alapure and Gaurav Dharmadhikari are in second place with 97.20 pc marks. Tanishka Joshi secured third place with 97 per cent marks.

Among the students of Podar ICSE of the city, 29 students have scored 90 pc and above with the school average of 81 pc this year. Principal of the school Dr Raghuveer Y V congratulated all the successful students and staff members. Dr Raghuveer said that it is the consecutive 15th year of a fantastic result for the school with improving continuously.