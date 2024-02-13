Poetry reading contest on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathi Language Department of MGM University, MGM Radio 90.8 and the Divisional Office of Language of Directorate will jointly organise a poetry reading competition at Aryabhatta Hall, on February 27 on Marathi Bhasha Gaurao Din.

The poetry reading competition is open to college students and aspiring poets for participation in this competition. For details, one may contact Dr Maroti Gaikwad and Sunil Shirsikar.

The top three winners will be given prizes in the competition. Dean Dr Rekha Shelke and Director of Language Directorate Divisional Office Babasaheb Jagtap have appealed to all to participate in the contest.