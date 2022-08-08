Poetry recitation at Winchester School

Aurangabad, Aug 8: A poetry recitation competition was held at Winchester International English School for the primary section. A total of 32 shortlisted students from grade 1 to 4 presented poems. Syeda Humaira Hashmi and Bareen Laiq were the judges. In each class, first three winners given prizes and rest got participation certificate

Principal Dr Afsar Khan appreciated the efforts of the students and class teachers who trained them. The programme was anchored by Zainab Zaheer and Faiza Hussaini of grade 9. Shriya Gavande proposed a vote of thanks.