Police arrest gang of thieves

Aurangabad:

The police succeeded in arresting a gang of thieves who stole iron sheets from the Jagdamba Traders shop of Devidas Karbhari Katkar. Goods worth Rs 4 lakh have been seized from their possession. According to police, on November 21, unknown thieves stole 59 iron sheets from Katkar's shop in Bazarsawangi. A complaint was registered in this regard at Bazarsawangi police station. The Khultabad police along with the crime branch team arrested Tejrao Shrimant Rathod, Bandu Devidas Ritthe (Adgaon Sarak), Liaqat Ali Khawaja Ali (Mohda), Anis Mohammad Sharif Pathan and Parmeshwar Nana Bhavare (Khamkheda, Phulambri). A small transport van (MH-14-CP-6968) along with goods worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from the possession of the accused.